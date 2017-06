Rainbow-decorated CTA train cars rolling to mark Pride Parade weekend

Four rainbow-decorated CTA rail cars are rolling on the Red Line to celebrate Pride Parade weekend. | City of Chicago/CTA photo

Rainbow-decorated CTA rail cars are rolling this weekend to mark the 48th annual Pride Parade Sunday on the North Side.

The transit agency and Mayor Emanuel both touted the four decorated cars cars on Twitter. They’ll operate on the Red Line.

The well-intended gesture prompted a fair amount of snark in return, mostly questioning Emanuel’s other policies; among the milder comments was this: “With constant delays on the Red Line, who knows if this train actually makes it anywhere…”

We’re showing some pride this year with four ‘L’ cars wrapped in the rainbow flag—look for 'em on the Red Line! #RideWithPride #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/euFrFAqwqe — cta (@cta) June 23, 2017