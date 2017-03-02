Ram Laramie offers luxury trims, features

Ram has updated the 1500 series pickups with a number of special trims and features for 2017.

The Laramie Longhorn gets updated looks with a new southwestern-themed grille and added features for both the Longhorn and the upscale Limited models that come in 1500, 2500 and 3500 capabilities. Longhorns get a new bright chrome grille with “RAM” lettering and chrome belt moldings. Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Longhorn models also add standard Keyless Go, SmartBeam headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Limited models can be ordered with black “RAM” tailgate letters and Brilliant Black or Granite Crystal Metallic paint ($195). The Limited’s novel billet port grille breaks from the long tradition of crosshair styling.

Interiors are the apex of modern luxury with plush details like subtle stitching accents and elegant pinstriping. The console bin houses a cellular phone and tablet holder, which can be concealed with a sliding door. Solid black premium Berber carpet inserts can easily be removed from the floor mats to reveal practical double-duty slush mats; the headliner and pillar trim are black, as well.

The cockpit is wired with a cache of communication and technology features, including an 8.4-inch Uconnect system with 3-D navigation, a standard rear-view camera system with dynamic grid lines and ParkSense front and rear park assist system, as well as steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free phone, streaming audio, voice command and text message reader.

The Laramie Longhorn and Limited are available in six-passenger Crew Cab body style (five passengers with the available bucket seats) with a choice of a 4×2 or 4×4 powertrain, as well as a 5-foot-7 bed set on a 140.5-inch wheelbase or a 6-foot-4 bed on a 149.4-inch wheelbase. Crew Cab models sport a power-sliding rear window and a standard locking, removable tailgate with lift assist.

Hard-core users with the need to carry goods and gear in the bed will appreciate the optional RamBox cargo management system.

Standard is a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with variable valve timing that produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque; mated to an eight-speed TorqueFlite transmission with a center stack rotary shifter, this combination delivers 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway fuel economy.

Optional is a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V-6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with center stack rotary shifter, which creates 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque and brings 21/29 mpg. When properly equipped, maximum trailer weights range from 6,760 pounds up to 10,090 pounds.

We concentrated our drive on the 4WD Laramie Longhorn EcoDiesel. Cowboys and ranchers would be thrilled with not only its interior and exterior styling but also with its industry-leading fuel economy and 4WD capability. The combination of its plentiful power and torque, its intelligent eight-speed transmission, 4WD gearing and air suspension allowed it to crawl over rough and rugged terrain and also to ascend and descend steep tracks with excellent traction and comfort.