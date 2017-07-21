Ramp from Dan Ryan to Stevenson to close Saturday morning

A bridge inspection will shut down a ramp connecting the Dan Ryan and Stevenson expressways Saturday morning.

The ramp from northbound I-90/94 to southbound I-55 will be closed from 1-6 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The ramp from 31st Street to northbound I-90/94 will also be closed.

A detour will direct traffic to turn around at the Canalport Street exit, IDOT said. The closures are necessary to allow for inspection of the bridge carrying northbound I-90/94 over the ramps.