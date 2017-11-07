Ramp from southbound Lake Shore Drive to Stevenson to close Wednesday

The ramp from southbound Lake Shore Drive to the outbound Stevenson Expressway will close for five hours early Wednesday.

The ramp will be closed between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit at 31st Street, re-enter northbound Lake Shore Drive and take the ramp to the outbound Stevenson, according to IDOT.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-55/Lake Shore Drive Interchange Reconstruction project. In the new traffic pattern, drivers will use the newly-constructed ramps to travel from Lake Shore Drive to the southbound Stevenson. Drivers heading north on Lake Shore to the outbound Stevenson will not be able to access the State Street exit.