Ramp, shoulder closures scheduled Thursday on SB Dan Ryan

Ramp and shoulder closures are scheduled for Thursday on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street for repairs to an overhead sign.

Starting at 9 a.m., the entrance ramp from 35th Street to Interstate 90/94 will be closed until 2 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Drivers should proceed on southbound Wentword Avenue to access southbound I-90/94 at the Pershing Road/39th Street entrance ramp, IDOT said.