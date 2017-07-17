Rauner aide fired for ‘unacceptable’ tweets — on his first day on job

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s “body man” — a hand-picked assistant chosen to travel with him — was terminated on his first day of the job after a series of homophobic and racist comments were found on his Twitter page.

Ben Tracy was chosen by the administration to replace Kyle Haevers, who was told on Sunday that he was being moved to another department.

The administration on Monday confirmed Tracy’s termination.

“These tweets are unacceptable. The individual in question is no longer an employee of our Administration,” Rauner’s Director of Communications Laurel Patrick said in an email.

In several tweets, Tracy used the word f—–. In another he comments on a political story saying”Maybe body slamming reporters is the winning formula for republicans in IL?”

The tweets were reposted by @RadicalCandorIL – a parody account that has criticized the governor since the rash of firings began last week.