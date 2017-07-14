Rauner: ‘Baloney’ to link staff shakeup to budget showdown

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, pauses near hundreds of sandbags and the flooded McClure Avenue, back left, with Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor and IEMA Director James Joseph, right, Friday, July 14, 2017 in Gurnee, Ill. Illinois officials said Friday some 6,800 buildings have been affected by "unprecedented" flooding north of Chicago, and the damage is expected to worsen this weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday it’s “baloney” to suggest he fired some of his most senior staff members because he blames them for his administration’s failure to stop the General Assembly from passing a budget that includes an income tax increase without any of his pet reforms.

“I don’t know where all this baloney comes from,” the governor said when a reporter raised the question. “We should focus on what’s right for the people of Illinois. We are always trying to recruit and retain the best people in America to serve the people of Illinois.

“That’s all that matters.”

Heads have been rolling in the governor’s administration since the House and Senate overrode his vetoes of the budget package last week. At least three senior staffers were fired in rapid-fire succession and replaced, mostly with staffers recruited from a conservative think tank.

“Staff fear was at its height. Doors were shut. People were crying. We then watched one person’s head roll after another,” a source told Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed. “When you see a friend you respect who has worked so hard get dismissed just like that, it’s very difficult.”

But when asked about the shakeup while he was surveying flooded areas in Lake County, the governor portrayed it all as routine.

“That’s interesting folks are focused on administration personnel issues,” Rauner said. “But we’re always building and enhancing the best team we can possibly have. I’m incredibly proud. We got an outstanding team. I think we’ve got the best team to lead the turnaround and restoration and transformation of the state of Illinois.”

Eleven Republican legislators joined the Democratic majorities in rejecting the governor’s vetoes of the budget package, which included hiking the personal income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent and the corporate corporate tax rate from 5.25 percent to 7 percent.

Rauner has repeatedly called it “Mike Madigan’s permanent 32 percent tax hike.” But since losing the showdown with his Democratic House speaker, the Republican governor’s biggest focus has been on shaking up his own staff. He fired chief of staff Richard Goldberg on Monday, replacing him with Kristina Rasmussen, the former head of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

In the following days, two others were let go, some escorted from the building.

Rauner insisted it was not a reaction to the budget showdown.

“You guys know Illinois has been broken by a broken system, by a corrupt system, by an incompetent system of politics and politicians. Our political system is broken. We need term limits and fair maps. Our economy is broken. We’re losing our nobs to Wisconsin. We’re losing our jobs to Indiana. … We have the highest property taxes in America. They’re too dang high, and we’re going to work to bring ‘em down.”

“Everything we do every day is designed to have a better future for the people of Illinois, our children and our grandchildren. … Everything we do is focused on that. And I want people in our administration, we’ll always work to have people in our administration that will fight for the people of Illinois for a better future.”