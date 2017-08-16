Rauner calls Trump out — says Virginia remarks ‘damage America’

SPRINGFIELD — After months of refusing to even utter President Donald Trump’s name, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday called the president out for remarks that “damage America,” saying he “vehemently disagrees with the president’s comments about the tragedy in Charlottesville.”

The rare mention of Trump’s name came on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair after reporters asked the governor about the president’s comments in New York on Tuesday that “both sides” are to blame for the violence in Virginia.

“I vehemently disagree with the president’s comments about the tragedy in Charlottesville,” Rauner said. “I vehemently disagree with the president’s comments. We must stand together against hatred and racism and bigotry and violence and we must condemn those actions in Charlottesville in the strongest terms.”

The governor was asked why he still would not mention Trump’s name.

“I just said ‘president,’” Rauner said. “President Trump. I vehemently disagree with his comments. We have to condemn that sort of action those actions by frankly disgusting despicable white supremacist groups, we’ve got to call them that and we’ve got to condemn their actions.”

Trump has sparked outrage with his response to the violent weekend protests by white supremacist groups that ended in three deaths — a counter-protester killed when a car plowed into the crowd and two Virginia state troopers killed in a helicopter crash while doing surveillance.

On Saturday, Trump said “many sides” are to blame before reading a statement Monday specifically naming white supremacists.

But on Tuesday he reverted back to his initial take on the situation, saying “very violent” counter-protesters in Charlottesville — whom the president dubbed “the alt-left” — share in the blame.

“You look at both sides,” Trump told reporters at Trump Tower in New York. “I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it. And you don’t have any doubt about it, either.”

Rauner has walked a careful line with Trump, distancing himself from the president to avoid alienating moderate Republicans or independents in the blue state of Illinois. But he has also sidestepped harsh criticism to avoid a backlash from Trump supporters who also back the governor.

For the most part, Rauner has steadfastly refused to discuss Trump. In February, Rauner boycotted a dinner the president hosted for 46 governors at the White House during the National Governors Association meeting. Rauner left Washington early, rather than attend events with Trump.

Rauner had his own stumble responding to the Charlottesville protests. On Monday he condemned the “racism, hatred and violence” as “appalling” and “completely beyond anything that America should be about.” But the governor hesitated in calling it “terrorism.” He did so hours later — after saying he consulted with law enforcement — saying the Charlottesville tragedy was “absolutely an act of domestic terrorism.”

Rauner showed no hesitation on Wednesday in denouncing Trump’s take on the situation.

“What I care about is the comments damage America,” Rauner said. “We are all Americans. It doesn’t matter what party. It doesn’t matter who we vote for. It doesn’t matter. What matters is that we stand for justice and fairness and equality. That’s what America is about and racism and bigotry and violence has no place in our society.”