Rauner: Dems play ‘games’ with schools; Cullerton wants to talk

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday lashed out at Democratic lawmakers he said are playing “political games” with education and seem intent on denying children days of education to advance their political agenda.

Rauner made his remarks at a news conference on a school funding bill that includes a boost in money for Chicago Pblic Schools that he calls a “bailout” but which CPS has banked on in its budget calculations.

In advance of Rauner’s press conference, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton issued his own news release urging Rauner to “meet with the legislative leaders to make sure he understands what is in the historic school funding overhaul before it arrives on his desk.”

“He lashes out over what he calls a ‘Chicago bailout,’ but the same provision appears in his ‘plan.’ He calls Senate Bill 1 ‘historic’ and then says he will veto it immediately,” Cullerton said in a statement. “I’d like to have a conversation with Governor Rauner in hopes of getting some clarity as to exactly what is going on.”

Rauner on Friday had given Democrats a hard deadline to send over that funding bill — and declared he’ll call a special legislative session if it’s not on his desk by noon Monday. He had spent much of last week saying he plans to issue an amendatory veto of the Senate school funding formula bill, which passed with bipartisan support on May 31. He plans to take out what he’s calling a “Chicago bailout” — some $220 million to pay for Chicago teacher pensions. The measure that cleared also included about $250 million in a special block grant.

The governor also imposed a deadline of July 31 to resolve the school funding dilemma.

Rauner on Friday had blamed Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan for holding the bill, despite it being a Senate bill. He called the delay a way to “hold our schools hostage for political manipulation to benefit one school district ahead of all others.” At issue is language Madigan inserted into the budget package that releases general state aid only with an “evidence based” funding formula signed into law.

Cullerton’s statement characterized that delay differently.

“We slowed down the process in the Senate in order to let everyone blow off some steam, politically speaking. Six weeks later, the governor’s temper continues to flare. I don’t want him making statewide classroom funding decisions out of a position of anger. I’d like the opportunity to make sure he knows what is in the proposal from the people who wrote it so he can make a rational decision.”

Rauner said the money taken away from CPS would be used to benefit other school districts. The change is similar to one Republicans were seeking in a bill sponsored by state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

According to the governor’s administration, CPS would get $145 million less under the amendatory veto. Rauner was asked Friday about whether the Illinois State Board of Elections had conducted the numbers crunch, which is posted to the governor’s website.

He said numbers were calculated by “our administration in conjunction with our legislators and in conjunction with school officials.”