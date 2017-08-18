Rauner: Limiting cooperation with feds on immigration ‘reasonable’

Gov. Bruce Rauner greets supporters before he takes the stage at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. File Photo. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Gov. Bruce Rauner says a plan that would limit cooperation between authorities in Illinois and federal immigration authorities “seems very reasonable.”

The Republican said Friday on Chicago’s WBEZ that a decision on whether he’ll sign it into law is expected within days. Rauner has previously said he was reviewing the plan. He faces an Aug. 28 deadline to act.

The measure would, among other things, prohibit state and local police from searching, arresting or detaining someone solely because of immigration status, or because of federal immigration detainers. But local authorities would be able to hold someone if federal officials have a valid criminal warrant.

The plan, passed with heavy Democratic support, was scaled back from an initial proposal. Law enforcement groups and immigrant rights activists back the plan.