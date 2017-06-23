Rauner names former Edgar, Daley aide Beverly Walker new DCFS chief

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration on Friday named Beverly Walker the new head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, weeks after the agency’s head resigned amid an uproar over the the Semaj Crosby tragedy.

George Sheldon resigned on May 31. After weeks of mulling his future, Sheldon accepted a job at a nonprofit child-welfare organization in his home state of Florida.

Walker served as commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Human Resources from 2004 to 2011, where she was responsible for that state’s human services programs, including child protection service care and child support, according to Rauner’s administration.

She also once worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services and as an assistant to the governor for human services reform under former GOP Gov. Jim Edgar. Walker also worked under former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley as Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Infrastructure.