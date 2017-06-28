Rauner says legislators to stay ‘until they get the job done’

With another looming budget deadline and a resolution still not in sight, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday said he’ll keep legislators in Springfield until they “get the job done.”

“If the legislature fails to send a balanced budget package to my desk by Friday, we will have no choice but to keep them in session until they get the job done,” Rauner said in a statement about legislative negotiations.

Lawmakers are in their eighth day of special session. Rauner called for 10 days of special session in order to try to come to an agreement ahead of the new fiscal year, which begins on Saturday. But there are still divisions when it comes to some of the governor’s preferred reforms which he says are needed for him to sign a budget.

Legislative leaders met on Wednesday while Democrats passed their version of a workers’ compensation bill with Republican opposition. Madigan — who filed his own spending bill on Tuesday— said he’d call four reform measures: workers’ compensation, pension reform, a property tax freeze and local government consolidation. Workers’ compensation and pension reform cleared the House with only Democratic votes. The four-year property tax bill failed.