Rauner: Sell Thompson Center, then use property taxes to fund CPS

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday pointed the finger at Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan for a “tag team effort” to block the sale of the James R. Thompson Center — while Republican leaders filed a bill that would send property-tax revenue from the redevelopment of the Loop site directly to fund Chicago Public Schools.

Emanuel dismissed the governor’s offer to the nearly bankrupt Chicago Public Schools as a “political stunt . . . from the same person who vetoed” a bill that promised $215 million in pension help already built into the CPS budget.

Rauner, addressing reporters in a tepid mechanical room in the building to highlight much-needed repairs, called the building “a terrible use of taxpayer dollars.

“We believe that if we sold this building we can get more than $300 million in cash from a developer,” Rauner said. “That’s money that can be used to reduce our budget deficit to the state of Illinois and we believe we can save millions of dollars annually in just cheaper rent costs…by moving the state employees who are in this building to other office spaces here in downtown Chicago and in Springfield.”

This is a developing story. More to come.