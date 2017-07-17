Rauner staffers ‘dropping like flies’ in wave of firings, resignations

Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, looks at a flood inundation and road closure map with McHenry County Emergency Management Director David Christensen at the Algonquin Public Works Department in Algonquin, Ill., Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s trusted policy chief kicked off another week of tumult in the administration on Monday, becoming the latest high-level staffer to leave the governor’s staff under protest.

And signaling that the turmoil is far from over, another five senior staff members quickly followed Mike Mahoney out the door before the day was over.

And the governor fired one new staffer — a hand-picked assistant whose first day on the job was Monday, based on a rash of homophobic and racist tweets.

That brings the total number who have left since last week to at least 20.

Fear is the operative emotion in the governor’s office, which has essentially been taken over by a conservative think tank, according to remaining staffers.

“People are scared,” a staffer said Monday. “I was cornered by a staffer today so worried she’s going to be fired. She has a ‘meeting’ with [new chief of staff] Kristina [Rasmussen] and was visibly upset.”

Mahoney, who served as the governor’s chief of staff for policy and legislative affairs, resigned on Monday. Bridget Davidson, the governor’s digital director; Bob Stefanski, director of House and Senate Operations, and Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Munson, also stepped down.

Sources said the governor’s team in Washington, D.C., including Kathy Lydon and Therese Magnuson has also resigned. Lydon served as deputy chief of staff for federal affairs.

“They are dropping like flies,” a Rauner staffer said Monday.

Phil Rodriguez, who served as deputy chief of staff for public engagement, also resigned, but he was allowed to move to another job.

Mahoney was replaced last week by Michael Lucci, policy director for the Illinois Policy Institute, the state’s leading conservative think tank. Mahoney had been given an option to stay on in a different role. Mahoney, who at one point served as Rauner’s pension expert, helped to craft the Tier 3 pension plan that ultimately passed both chambers. The Joliet native was also known as the governor’s “social chair,” organizing events with the governor and lawmakers.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called Mahoney “the foremost expert on pension and pension reform in Springfield.”

The governor also fired “his body man,” the personal assistant who was supposed to be travelling with him for his first full day on the job on Monday.

The administration shakeup began on July 10 when Rauner unexpectedly fired his chief of staff, Richard Goldberg, whom sources described as “the most loyal and unified soldier who carried out his [Rauner’s] every last wish to his very last day.” Goldberg was swiftly replaced by Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute. The shift came after Rauner vetoed a state budget that included an income-tax hike, only to see his veto overridden with the help of several Republicans.

Many political insiders believed Rauner would be able to use his anti-tax stance to carry him through his re-election. But the governor surprised observers when he quickly replaced most of the moderate Republican staff that helped him craft that message with member of the Illinois Policy Institute, which had just been slamming him for being too willing to compromise with Democrats.

While many are still scratching their heads over the takeover, a source with close knowledge of the governor’s administration said the uproar was sparked by the Rauners’ “unhealthy obsession with media and messaging” and by discussions Rauner and his wife had at “North Shore cocktail parties.”

“They had conversations with people at these parties who said ‘I had no idea you were doing this.’ It would blow up the whole week’s plans,” the source said.

And of the First Lady: “I think her footprint on decision making, on his decision making, is larger than most believe,” the source said

The source, too, said the institute’s CEO John Tillman “clearly has the ultimate influence [on the governor] at this point.”

The resignations on the administration’s policy, digital and communications team, were a way to protest the new ideology, sources said.

As Rauner reshapes his administration, he’ll also have to rethink his re-election plan. The governor’s chief campaign strategist Mike Zolnierowicz, who is credited with helping the Rauner-led Illinois Republican Party pick up six legislative seats, and ran Rauner’s successful campaign in 2014, announced on Friday he was leaving to head up political operations at Xpress Professional Services, Inc. Zolnierowicz previously headed the governor’s transition team and served as his first chief of staff.

Additional Rauner administration exits and resignations:

Corrections and criminal justice adviser Jennifer Grady Paswater; environment and energy adviser Jason Heffley; transportation policy adviser Brian Oszakiewski (resigned), policy adviser Daniel Suess; Press Secretary Eleni Demertzis (resigned); Press Secretary Allie Bovis (resigned); Director of Operations Jared Dubnow (resigned); Christie Davis, secretary to former chief of staff Richard Goldberg; Communications Director Brad Hahn, Deputy Director of Communications Catherine Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Lance Trover (resigned last month).

The Rauner administration did not respond to requests for comment about some of Monday’s resignations. Asked about the shakeup on Friday, Rauner said it was “baloney” to link the staff shakeup to the budget showdown.

“I don’t know where all this baloney comes from,” the governor said when a reporter raised the question. “We should focus on what’s right for the people of Illinois. We are always trying to recruit and retain the best people in America to serve the people of Illinois.

“That’s all that matters.”