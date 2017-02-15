Watch Live: Rauner to push permanent property tax freeze

SPRINGFIELD — In his third budget address, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday will try to move the Illinois Senate “grand bargain” plan forward — while pushing for a permanent property tax freeze, a workers’ compensation system that mirrors Massachusetts’ and a cap on spending.

In his noon address before the joint session of the Legislature, Rauner will praise Senate leaders for their plan — which includes changes in pension reform, workers’ compensation and an income tax hike — while trying to “guide” the negotiations to a place where both parties can reach an agreement.

“First and foremost, the final result must be a good deal for taxpayers and job creators: a grand bargain that truly balances the budget once and for all, and really moves the needle when it comes to job creation,” Rauner plans to say, according to his prepared remarks.

Rauner has been mum publicly about the plan. Wednesday marks the first time he’ll venture into what he supports within the package of bills — which culminated after talks between Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan broke down in December.

The governor will ask for a permanent property tax freeze in Illinois, saying a temporary freeze alongside an income tax hike is “just not fair to hard-working taxpayers across the state. The Senate plan has a temporary freeze attached.

Among the most unpopular portions of the package are a hike of the income tax rate to 4.99 percent — which is viewed as politically unpopular in many circles.

“Over time, as our economy grows and revenues expand, any increase in the income tax could be stepped down — dedicating future surpluses to taxpayers, not more government spending,” Rauner plans to say in his speech.

Rauner will talk of his support of broadening the sales tax base to mirror Wisconsin’s — but will say he won’t support a tax on groceries and medicine, or a tax on retirement incomes. He’ll also talk of his support of raising the earned income tax credit and the research and development tax credit.

Senators had discussed the idea of removing the state sales tax exemption from food and drugs, but that change never made it into an amendment of the plan’s revenue bill.

Of the Senate plan, Rauner will say an agreement of the plan — on both sides — “is now a question of political will.”

“I firmly believe that we can come to agreement on these issues,” Rauner plans to say. “And I pledge to you that I will sign that good deal for taxpayers the minute it arrives at my desk.”

Amid the budget impasse, Rauner has already borne the brunt of criticism ahead of his budget address — with Democratic legislators and elected officials urging him to present a balanced budget. A stopgap measure expired on Jan. 1 — leaving social service agencies and universities high and dry, while the state’s bill backlog creeps to $11.3 billion.

Rauner has said he’ll offer up a similar format as he did in last year’s budget address, in which he asked the General Assembly to either work with him towards a budget, or give him the authority to make big cuts. His plan had a $3.5 billion deficit. He has for years offered up examples of budgets approved before he took office — calling them wholly unbalanced and to blame for the state’s dire finances.

Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed reported last week that Rauner — in his budget address — will also propose funding for two Illinois State Police classes for 200 cadets over the next two years to try to help with the violence spilling from the streets onto the expressways.