Gov. Bruce Rauner easily comes out on top in the race for campaign contributions among candidates for Illinois governor, according to quarterly campaign finance reports filed this week.
Rauner reported $20,639,341.82 in contributions, with the bulk coming from Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, who dumped $20 million into Rauner’s campaign fund in May. That individual contribution was second in size in state history only to the one that Rauner gave himself last December — $50 million.
The incumbent’s campaign spent $3,398,395.34 — including a $1.5 million contribution to the Illinois Republican party — and it’s on the hook for $39,625 in other debts and obligations.
Rauner also reported $68,221.41 in in-kind contributions. With $67,633,577.05 cash on hand, his war chest dwarfs his Democratic challengers.
Among Democrats, J.B. Pritzker had raised the most — all from himself. He donated $14 million to his campaign during the quarter, in two $7 million pieces. He had started the period with $141,369.59 in the bank and spent $9,267,536.86 during the quarter, on things including salaries, travel, consulting and office equipment and supplies. Adding in a few refunds from vendors, Pritzker ended June with $ 4,874,467.68 in the bank.
With Pritzker funding his own campaign, it was State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, who had the most outside contributions among Democrats, reporting $1,013,798.87 in contributions, plus $2,289.87 in in-kind contributions. That more than tripled the $314,331.01 in contributions that Biss received from January through March.
His campaign spent $265,709.77, with more than a quarter of that — $70,000 — going to 270 Strategies, a digital advertising and consulting firm that worked on campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Cory Booker.
The surge in contributions left Biss with $2,340,170.17 on hand. He said two-thirds of the donations were for less than $100, coming from 2,700 contributors spread over 230 Illinois municipalities.
Chris Kennedy ended the quarter with about as much cash as he started it with. He reported $703,767.10 in contributions, and spent $652,523.79, leaving him with $958,670.92 on hand. Kennedy also reported in-kind contributions of $22,489.90.
Ald. Ameya Pawar reported $139,210.30 in contributions along with $11,670 in kind, a steep dropoff from the $294,351.60 in contributions and $31,802.70 in kind that he reported in the first quarter of the year. The Northwest side alderman’s campaign spent $155,979.67, and had $229,433.68 on hand.
Madison County schools Supt. Bob Daiber reported $13,788.71 in contributions plus $4,147.09 in-kind. The downstate administrator reported $41,154.93 in expenditures and $30,000 in other obligations, leaving $10,163.95 on hand.