Rauner tops all gov candidates in cash; Pritzker has most among Dems

Campaign finance reports were due Monday. The latest filings indicate incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner is far ahead of Democrats in terms on cash on hand. | Associated Press

Gov. Bruce Rauner easily comes out on top in the race for campaign contributions among candidates for Illinois governor, according to quarterly campaign finance reports filed this week.

Rauner reported $20,639,341.82 in contributions, with the bulk coming from Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, who dumped $20 million into Rauner’s campaign fund in May. That individual contribution was second in size in state history only to the one that Rauner gave himself last December — $50 million.

The incumbent’s campaign spent $3,398,395.34 — including a $1.5 million contribution to the Illinois Republican party — and it’s on the hook for $39,625 in other debts and obligations.

Rauner also reported $68,221.41 in in-kind contributions. With $67,633,577.05 cash on hand, his war chest dwarfs his Democratic challengers.

Among Democrats, J.B. Pritzker had raised the most — all from himself. He donated $14 million to his campaign during the quarter, in two $7 million pieces. He had started the period with $141,369.59 in the bank and spent $9,267,536.86 during the quarter, on things including salaries, travel, consulting and office equipment and supplies. Adding in a few refunds from vendors, Pritzker ended June with $ 4,874,467.68 in the bank.

With Pritzker funding his own campaign, it was State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, who had the most outside contributions among Democrats, reporting $1,013,798.87 in contributions, plus $2,289.87 in in-kind contributions. That more than tripled the $314,331.01 in contributions that Biss received from January through March.

His campaign spent $265,709.77, with more than a quarter of that — $70,000 — going to 270 Strategies, a digital advertising and consulting firm that worked on campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Cory Booker.

The surge in contributions left Biss with $2,340,170.17 on hand. He said two-thirds of the donations were for less than $100, coming from 2,700 contributors spread over 230 Illinois municipalities.

Chris Kennedy ended the quarter with about as much cash as he started it with. He reported $703,767.10 in contributions, and spent $652,523.79, leaving him with $958,670.92 on hand. Kennedy also reported in-kind contributions of $22,489.90.

Ald. Ameya Pawar reported $139,210.30 in contributions along with $11,670 in kind, a steep dropoff from the $294,351.60 in contributions and $31,802.70 in kind that he reported in the first quarter of the year. The Northwest side alderman’s campaign spent $155,979.67, and had $229,433.68 on hand.

Madison County schools Supt. Bob Daiber reported $13,788.71 in contributions plus $4,147.09 in-kind. The downstate administrator reported $41,154.93 in expenditures and $30,000 in other obligations, leaving $10,163.95 on hand.