Rauner tours flood-damaged Round Lake Park school

Gov. Bruce Rauner (left) talks with Murphy Elementary School Principal Phil Georgia as he tours the flood-damaged school Wednesday in Round Lake Park. | Steve Lundy/Staff Photographer

The torrential rains that pummeled Lake County last week left Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park with about 4 feet of standing water on its lower level.

One week into the recovery effort, signs of the historic flooding are everywhere. Books in the library have swelled so much that they can’t be taken off their shelves. Gray grime covers nearly every surface. A pungent oily mildew smell wafts through the building.

Gov. Bruce Rauner got a look at the damage Wednesday afternoon as he toured Murphy with school leaders. Afterward, he said the state would do everything it can to make sure the school is ready for the first day of classes Aug. 21.

Principal Phil Georgia said Wednesday the damage couldn’t have been avoided. “When our custodian showed up to the building at 6:30 a.m. (July 12) the water was already 11 inches deep,” Georgia said. “There was nowhere for the water to go, so it just went higher and higher.”

Read more about flooding HERE