Rauner wants more Medicaid clients on managed care

Gov. Bruce Rauner announces his plan to transform Medicaid services in Illinois at Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration is seeking to offer more Medicaid services through managed-care programs.

Rauner and two cabinet members announced the plan in Chicago on Monday. It involves choosing a vendor that will provide managed-care services to 80 percent of Medicaid clients.

That’s up from 65 percent now. It also will be expanded to all Illinois counties and children in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Rauner’s Department of Healthcare and Family Services says the program will encourage prevention and offer services backed up by evidence of success.

Illinois began moving Medicaid patients to managed care in 2011. Managed care pays insurers and health networks fixed per-patient fees instead of paying separately for each treatment or test.

Nearly two-thirds of the state’s 3 million Medicaid clients are on managed-care plans.