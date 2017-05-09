Reaction to Trump ending DACA for Dreamers

Reactions to announcement by Trump administration on Tuesday to end DACA protections for Dreamers by next March unless Congress acts…

Are you a Dreamer? For DACA FAQ’s from the Department of Homeland Security on what comes next, click HERE.

To read the DHS background memo on ending DACA, click HERE.

Developing, please check back.

Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., the founder of the Dreamer movement:

“In my first conversation with President Trump on Inauguration Day, I thanked him for the positive things he had said about the Dreamers. He looked me in the eye and said: “Don’t worry. We are going to take care of those kids.”

“Despite many of the terrible immigration policies this Administration has put forward, I have always held out the hope that President Trump would keep his work and “take care” of the Dreamers. After all, the President told America, “we love the Dreamers.”

“But today’s announcement from Attorney General Sessions was cold, harsh, threatening, and showed little respect, let alone love, for these Dreamers.

“Starting this countdown clock will require Congress to act fast to stop rolling mass deportations of hundreds of thousands of young people—students, teachers, doctors, engineers, first responders, servicemembers, and more. Families will be torn apart and America will lose many of our best and brightest unless Republicans join with Democrats to right this wrong immediately. I first introduced the Dream Act sixteen years ago to ensure these young people could stay here, in the only country they’ve ever known. Now Congress must act on this bipartisan bill, and act now. These families cannot wait.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth D-Ill. “Make no mistake—this decision is not about ‘rule of law,’ as Attorney General Sessions claims. This is a gut-wrenching betrayal of American values that leaves nearly 800,000 of our neighbors vulnerable to deportation and tears families and communities apart.

“DREAMers and DACA recipients are doctors, teachers, students and Servicemembers. They have mortgages and jobs. They know only one nation: the United States, which is where they were raised. To end a program that allowed these patriots to come out of the shadows and more fully contribute to this country is irresponsible and heartless. Congress must act immediately and pass legislation to make DACA the law of the land.”

Illinois Senate President Sen. John Cullerton D-Chicago: “I am at a loss to understand why the Trump admin. would pursue such backward and hostile action.”

Colleen Connell, executive director, ACLU of Illinois: “The Trump Administration has made today a terribly cruel day for nearly 20,000 young people in Illinois. Five years ago, the federal government made a deal with immigrant youth: pass a criminal background check and you can live, study, and work here in the United States. Young people came out of the shadows and accepted the government’s offer in good faith and worked hard to build their lives here. Now, President Trump has gone back on that word.

The Administration’s action is especially callous given the recently-announced pardon for disgraced Sheriff Joe Arpaio. It appears that the Trump White House rewards those who flout and violate basic rules and laws, while youth are punished for following the rules. The Trump Administration’s actions are an affront to the values we hold as a state.”

The ACLU of Illinois will continue to work with our allies and committed elected officials to protect these 20,000 Illinois residents. We have not broken faith with them.”

Rep. Mike Quigley D-Ill. “Today, the President has once again proven that his policy towards immigrants is rooted solely in prejudice. Ending DACA is unnecessary and unjustifiable, with over 800,000 DREAMers living in America and contributing to its growth and success. These immigrants came here as young children in search of the values and ideals our nation was founded upon – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Like all people living in this great country, DREAMers are striving to obtain their own American Dream.

“In addition to not caring about the reprehensible moral consequences of subjecting DREAMers to possible deportation, he is also ignoring the devastating economic impact his decision will have. Despite promises to grow the economy, repealing DACA would reduce our national GDP by $433 billion over the next ten years.

“Through this decision, Trump has made it clear that he is not a president for everyone and will continue to prioritize pandering to his base instead of representing the diverse population that makes America great. Additionally, it is no surprise that he recently took to Twitter to shift responsibility for execution of his plan to Congress; and until legislation moves forward, Democrats will hold Republican leadership accountable. We must embrace and elevate our American values, and that starts with protecting the most vulnerable amongst us.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel: “Amy and I have had the pleasure of hosting dreamers in our home for dinner. You can see in their eyes and hear in their voices how much it means to them to be part of the fabric of America. President Trump’s decision to end DACA is not only harmful to these young people, it strikes a blow against our core American values and is an affront to basic human decency.

“It is a betrayal of more than 800,000 children who have done nothing wrong and of the unique role the United States has played in the world for centuries. The United States is a nation of immigrants, not a country that tears families apart or deports children who have placed their faith in the promise of America. I know countless dreamers in Chicago who are talented, hard-working and dedicated to their families and the only home they have ever known. Not only will Chicago continue to welcome dreamers, we will pursue every legal option to protect our children, defend our immigrant communities and uphold the enduring promise of the American Dream.”

The Illinois Business Immigration Coalition (IBIC) is deeply disappointed in President Trump’s decision to repeal DACA. The DACA program has allowed nearly 800,000 young immigrants brought here as children to attend school, pay taxes, and work in major companies in every industry in the United States.

lllinois is home to nearly 42,400 DACA recipients – over 36,000 of whom are in our workforce. Ending DACA would result in approximately $2.3 billion in lost GDP over the next decade.

IBIC calls on Congress to quickly pass the bipartisan DREAM Act or similar legislative solution to enable 800,000 people to continue to work, go to school, and pay taxes, and to ensure that American companies do not lose some of their most talented employees.

Rep. Bill Foster D-Ill.: “I strongly condemn any attempt to end this program and make DREAMers feel unsafe. The United States is the only home many of these young people have ever known and their presence has made our country stronger,” Foster said. “DREAMers have also had a positive economic impact in the United States. Reports suggest that they add $460 billion to our national GDP. It’s clear that the President fails to appreciate the important contributions these Americans make to our country’s rich diversity and economic prosperity.”

“In 2012, the Obama administration established the DACA program to allow individuals who came to the United States as undocumented minors remain in the United States. Since the program launched, an estimated 788,000 received work permits. An estimated 1.7 million people are eligible to benefit from this program.