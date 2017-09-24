Record-breaking heat wave to end this week — with a bang

A record-breaking heat wave that saw four days in a row with temperatures in the 90s in Chicago will end this week with a bang.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday saw high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s temperature is also expected to reach the low 90s.

Saturday’s high temperature of 95 degrees tied for the hottest day of the year and set a record for the latest in the year that the hottest temperature of the year was recorded in the city, according to the weather service.

There has never been a heat wave of this duration and magnitude this late in the season in Chicago, according to the weather service. The previous latest streak of more than four days in a row of temperatures above 92 degrees was Sept. 16-19, 1955.

Monday is also expected to see high temperatures reaching into the low 90s, according to the weather service, but relief will finally come Tuesday when a cold front will arrive and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Remember heat safety today. In addition, air quality expected to be in unhealthy for sensitive groups range in #Chicago metro. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/OZpMbC2d3a — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 24, 2017

Wednesday will be cooler, with temperatures up to 78 degrees, which is still above the normal highs for late September, according to the weather service.

Pick up a pumpkin spice latte on Thursday, when more typical fall-like temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s will return.