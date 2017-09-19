Rep. Quigley meets zebra named after him at Lincoln Park Zoo

Rep. Mike Quigley met an unusual namesake Monday afternoon—the new zebra at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Two 3-year-old plains zebras, both males, born at the Lincoln Country Safari in West Palm Beach, Florida, have been on exhibit at the North Side zoo since late July. One of them has been named “Mike.”

“This is some of the most fun I’ve had in helping name an animal: Plains zebras are lively, brave, and never afraid to be a little noisy when it’s needed,” Lincoln Park Zoo CEO Kevin Bell said in a statement.

“This species is a perfect fit for a representative that’s been active in his community and a vocal protector of the planet,” Bell added.

Quigley serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where he has advocated for increased federal funding for agriculture and the environment in Illinois, which includes funding to support the zoo’s Population Management Center, and funding the transformation of the zoo’s South Pond into a Nature Boardwalk.

He has visited the zoo several times, including once assisting with cleaning animal exhibits as a keeper in his “Undercover Congressman” series.

“The Lincoln Park Zoo is a Chicagoland treasure–even more so for me now that they have a Mike in stripes!” Quigley said.