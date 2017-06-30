Arrest made in kidnapping of missing Chinese scholar at U of I

Yingying Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. | Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP

URBANA — Authorities say a man has been charged in Illinois with kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar who was last seen three weeks ago.

Federal authorities say a criminal complaint charges 27-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign, Illinois, with kidnapping Yingying Zhang on June 9, 2017.

Zhang is believed by the FBI to be dead.

In its court filing in U.S. District Court in Springfield, the FBI alleges Christensen was driving the black car observed on security camera video as it stopped next to Zhang at a corner near the University of Illinois.

Zhang is observed on video entering the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The affidavit filed in support of the complaint says Christensen was under surveillance Thursday when agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang. Authorities say based on this and other facts uncovered during the investigation, agents believe Zhang is no longer alive.

Earlier this week, the FBI had located the car that Zhang was last seen getting into when she disappeared earlier this month.

The University of Illinois Police Department and the FBI had received numerous leads regarding the black Saturn Astra that surveillance video showed Zhang getting into on June 9, the agency said in a statement.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of the 26-year-old woman.

The agriculture sciences scholar disappeared moments after stepping off a bus on her way to sign an apartment lease. Zhang has been researching crop photosynthesis and was expected to begin work on her Ph.D. in the fall at the University of Illinois, according to the school.

Zhang’s family members have traveled to the 44,000-student campus in Champaign, a city about 140 miles south of Chicago. They are staying in university housing as the search continues.

The University of Illinois has the largest Chinese student population of any U.S. college, with 5,600 students enrolled, according to U.S. government data.