Vehicle hits pedestrians on London Bridge, some said to be hurt

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London June 3, 2017. | Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP

British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a van hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

One witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN he was on the bridge when a van came swerving down the roadway at a high rate of speed.

The van hit several people, knocking one person about 20 feet into the air, he said. It swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving,” he said. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people.”

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots a brief time later. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was also on the bridge at the time, said she saw a van being driven by a man that was “probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour.”

Transport for London says the busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.

Saturday’s incident on London Bridge comes less than three months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people and injuring many others.