Report: Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Muse set for Lollapalooza

Chance the Rapper performs at "Chance the Rapper's Parade to the Polls" at Grant Park's Petrillo Music Shell on Nov. 7, 2016. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper will be one of the Lollapalooza 2017 headliners along with Arcade Fire, Muse and The Weeknd, a source tells Chicago music news site Consequence of Sound.

An official announcement of the roster is scheduled for 6 a.m. Wednesday, with one-day tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Four-day passes went on sale Tuesday and quickly sold out.