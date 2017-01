Report: Chance the Rapper, Obama pal to join DuSable board

Chance the Rapper performs at "Chance the Rapper's Parade to the Polls" at Grant Park's Petrillo Music Shell on Nov. 7, 2016. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

A shakeup of the DuSable Museum of African American History reportedly will add Chance the Rapper, a hot music star of the moment, and Eric Whitaker, a physician and Barack Obama associate, to the museum board.

Crain’s Chicago Business confirmed the additions, part of a larger board makeover.

The DuSable Museum is located in Washington Park, not far from Jackson Park, site of the Obama Presidential Center that is scheduled to open in 2021.