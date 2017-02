Report: Cubs sign former Braves righty Williams Perez

The Cubs signed right-handed pitcher Williams Perez to a minor-league deal, according to Ken Rosenthal. The Braves released Perez on Dec. 8. Perez, 25, made 31 starts for the Braves in the last two seasons, during which he had a 5.18 ERA in 170 1/3 innings. Last season, he had a 6.04 ERA in 53 2/3 innings while dealing with shoulder and elbow troubles.