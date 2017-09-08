Report: FBI raided Manafort home, seized documents

FBI agents last month raided the Virginia home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, the Washington Post is reporting.

Agents executed a search warrant and seized documents and other materials from Manafort’s Alexandria home in July, according to the Post.

The newspaper cited as its source people familiar with the investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been conducting into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

From the Post:

“Federal agents appeared at Paul Manafort’s home without advance warning in the predawn hours of July 26, the day after he met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III departed the home with various records.

“The raid came as Manafort has been voluntarily producing documents to congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. The search warrant indicates investigators may have argued to a federal judge they had reason to believe Manafort could not be trusted to turn over all records in response to a grand jury subpoena.

“The documents included materials Manafort had already provided to Congress, said people familiar with the search.

“If the FBI wanted the documents, they could just ask [Manafort] and he would have turned them over,” said one adviser close to the White House.”