Reports: Former Fox News head Roger Ailes dead

Roger Ailes, who helped build Fox News into a ratings behemoth, departed the company following allegations of sexual harassment, and left with a $40 million severance. Ailes was chairman and CEO of Fox News. | Associated Press file photo

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, who was forced out of that job amid allegations of sexual harassment, has died, according to media reports.

A statement from Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth, was posted on the Fox News website:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”