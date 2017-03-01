Report: High-ranking CPD official to be chief of Oakland PD

A top official with the Chicago Police Department will leave to run the Oakland (Calif.) Police Department. Anne Kirkpatrick had been a finalist for the top job in Chicago, then was picked by Supt. Eddie Johnson to run the department’s new Bureau of Professional Standards. | File photo

Anne Kirkpatrick, once a finalist for the top cop job at the Chicago Police Department, is leaving CPD to become police chief in Oakland, Calif., an Oakland television station is reporting.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the CPD, said he could not confirm Kirkpatrick’s departure. No officials with the Oakland department could be reached to confirm the report.

Kirkpatrick, the former police chief of Spokane, Washington, was picked by Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to head the department’s new Bureau of Professional Standards last year. Before that, she had been one of the finalists to become Chicago Police superintendent in a selection process that resulted in Mayor Rahm Emanuel hiring Johnson earlier this year.

In that role, Kirkpatrick’s job was to carry out the recommendations of Emanuel’s handpicked Police Accountability Task Force that he created in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald scandal.

Kirkpatrick was among three finalists to replace Garry McCarthy, the former police superintendent, who was fired on Dec. 1, 2015 by the mayor. McCarthy was dumped because of the public furor over the November 2015 release of a video showing Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting 17-year-old McDonald in 2014. Van Dyke has been charged with murder.

Emanuel chose not to hire any of the finalists recommended by the Chicago Police Board and instead chose Johnson, a department insider.

Kirkpatrick, a Memphis native and a lawyer, was chief of the Spokane department from 2006 to 2011.

Contributing: Frank Main