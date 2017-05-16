Report: Israel was source of intelligence Trump shared with Russia

A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on May 10. | AFP/Russian Foreign Ministry

The information President Donald Trump shared in a meeting with Russian officials last week was collected by Israel, according to a published report.

Citing current and former U.S. officials, the Washington Post had reported Monday that Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

That information was highly classified, according to the Post. The anonymous officials told the Post for a story published Monday that the information Trump relayed during the Oval Office meeting with Russian officials had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement. They said it was considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the “U.S. partner” in question was Israel.

The Post said the intelligence partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russian officials. By doing so, Trump would have jeopardized cooperation from an ally familiar with the inner workings of the Islamic State group, and make other allies — or even U.S. intelligence officials — wary about sharing future top secret details with the president, according to the story.