Report: Jesse Jackson Jr. ordered to pay temporary child support

In the midst of divorce proceedings, former congressman and convicted felon Jesse Jackson Jr. has been ordered to pay temporary child support to former Chicago alderman and fellow convict Sandi Jackson, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that a judge in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia ordered Jesse Jackson Jr. to pay $1,529 per month for the couple’s two children.

Jesse Jackson Jr. filed for divorce from Sandi Jackson in December after 25 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Subpoenas sent out last month to former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy and two other men sought information about gifts given to Sandi Jackson, though McCarthy’s attorney said the subpoena was “unwarranted” and argued that he has “absolutely nothing to do with” with the contentious divorce.

Sandi and Jesse Jackson both pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.