Report: Oprah says Trump won, so maybe she’ll run for president

Former talk-show host and media queen Oprah Winfrey said she’s reconsidering a presidential run in light of recent events.

Winfrey told Bloomberg Media’s David Rubenstein that she “never considered” running for president a possibility given the fact she has no prior governmental experience. But now since Trump’s election, she’s reconsidering the idea of running for public office.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ … And now I’m thinking — ‘Oh,’” Winfrey said.

The audience responded with laughter and applause.

Throughout her career, Winfrey has broken glass ceilings for women. She hosted her own show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which ran for 25 years. Winfrey co-founded the “Oprah Winfrey Network,” published a self-titled magazine for women, launched a successful book club and manages Discovery Communications, her own media network. She’s also the face of Weight Watchers.

On top of her media empire, Winfrey has found time to run several charitable campaigns as well. Throughout the years, she’s donated millions of dollars to a variety of charities and organizations, with most of her donations going to the Angel Network, the Oprah Winfrey Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Operating Foundation.