Report: Russian Kislyak told Kremlin he and Sessions talked campaign

The Russian ambassador to the U.S. has said he discussed election-related issues with Attorney General Jeff Sessions when the two men met during the 2016 presidential race — contrary to what Sessions has maintained in public statements, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The newspaper cited anonymous U.S. officials who described intelligence intercepts of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s descriptions of his meetings with Sessions, when Sessions was a U.S. senator from Alabama.

Sessions was then a foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Sessions failed to disclose the meetings with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing. He later said he did not recall discussing the Trump campaign with Kislyak.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores says Sessions stands by his previous assertion that he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election.

The Post reported that Kislyak told his superiors in Moscow that the topics he discussed with Sessions included policy issues important to Russia.But the newspaper reported that officials acknowledged that Kislyak could have mischaracterized or exaggerated the nature of his interactions with Sessions.

Also Friday, the House intelligence committee said it will interview Trump’s son-in-law as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The committee says the meeting with Jared Kushner will take place Tuesday. Kushner is also scheduled to meet privately one day earlier with the Senate intelligence committee.

Kushner was among the participants at a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian-American lawyer. Emails released last week show that Donald Trump Jr. took the meeting with the expectation of receiving damaging information about his father’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Separately Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee said it is in talks with Trump Jr. and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort about private interviews ahead of a committee hearing.

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary committee said Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort agreed to negotiate with the committee about being interviewed by members and staff as well as to discuss the possibility of turning over documents.

The joint statement from Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said the committee will not subpoena the two men to force them to testify publicly next week, though it could do so in the future.

Both men face questions about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 that was described to Trump Jr. in emails as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign. Trump Jr. was told the lawyer had damaging information that could be used against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The revelation of the meeting renewed questions about the Trump campaign’s possible connections with Russia and put some of Trump’s inner circle at the forefront of ongoing federal and congressional probes.

Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni declined to comment on the committee’s announcement.

Word of the negotiations comes as the president’s legal team evaluates potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election meddling also appears likely to include some of the Trump family’s business ties.

Attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s external legal team, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the lawyers “will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue.”

Two of the people with knowledge of that process say those efforts include probing the political affiliations of Mueller’s investigators and their past work history. Trump himself has publicly challenged Mueller, declaring this week that the former FBI director would be crossing a line if he investigated the president’s personal business ties.

AP writers Julie Pace, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.