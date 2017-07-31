In this July 25, 2017, photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington. Six months into presidency, Donald Trump is saddled with a stalled agenda, a West Wing that resembles a vipers nest, a cloud of investigations and a Republican Party that is starting to break away.

Against that daunting backdrop, Trump moved July 28 to overhaul his senior team, installing Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff. The hard-nosed, retired general replaces Reince Priebus, a Republican operative who was skeptical of Trumps electoral prospects last year. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ORG XMIT: WX202