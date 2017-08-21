Report: Suspect in Barcelona van attack captured

People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists on Thursday. | Giannis Papanikos/AP

The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia is reporting that the fugitive suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been captured.

Police have not confirmed that, but Catalan police said Monday in a tweet that they had shot a man Monday afternoon in the same area — the town of Subirats, about 28 miles west of Barcelona. The man was wearing a possible explosives belt, but it was not clear if the man was Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, who has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona.

Authorities say they now have evidence Abouyaaqoub drove the van that plowed down the city’s famed Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others.

Spain’s interior minister is meeting with representatives of almost all political parties to brief them about the investigation into the deadly attacks.

It was the first time the anti-terror group has met since the deadly attacks in the French city of Nice last year. The governing Popular Party and the main opposition Socialists set up the group in 2015.

Lawmakers of all other parliamentary parties are attending the meeting in Madrid, either as participants or as observers, except for a coalition of Basque nationalist parties who have criticized the government’s anti-terrorism policies.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido was expected to explain the decision to not upgrade the country’s terrorism alert level after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby coastal town.