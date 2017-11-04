Report: Troubled past of Kentucky doctor dragged off United plane

Social-media video of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight Sunday evening is being viewed worldwide. The man has been identified by a Kentucky newspaper as David Dao, a doctor. | Twitter photo screen grab

The doctor who was dragged, bloodied, off a United Airlines flight in Chicago on Sunday has a criminal record, the Louisville Courier-Journal is reporting.

Public outrage ensued after the man, identified by the newspaper as David Dao, was forcibly removed from a United Express plane in Chicago. The flight to Louisville was delayed because the airline was unsuccessful in getting enough volunteers to leave the plane to make room for an extra flight crew which had to get to Kentucky.

Dao refused to leave, and Department of Aviation police were called to the plane. Dao was dragged off, and one of the officers has been placed on leave.

On a video recorded by a passenger, Dao can be heard screaming that he needed to return to Kentucky. One passenger called him a doctor, but his identity was apparently not disclosed until Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, Dao attended medical school in Vietnam in the 1970s. He was arrested in 2003 and eventually convicted of drug-related offenses after an undercover investigation, the Courier-Journal reported. Dao was convicted of multiple felony counts in 2004 and was placed on five years of supervised probation.

The next year, according to TMZ.com, Dao joined the World Series of Poker, eventually winning $117,000 in a 2009 tournament.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure permitted Dao to resume practicing medicine in 2015 under certain conditions, according to the newspaper.

The Courier-Journal’s full report can be read here.