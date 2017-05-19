Report: Trump told Russians firing ‘nut job’ Comey eased pressure

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House on May 10. | Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP

WASHINGTON — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump told top Russian officials at the White House that his the firing of FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump called a ‘nut job,’ eased pressure on Trump.

Trump had been criticized sharing classified information at that meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. However, Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, defended any information Trump provided to the Russians as “wholly appropriate.”

