U of I student from Franklin Park dies at ‘Unofficial’

Jonathan Morales, 23, a student at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus from northwest suburban Franklin Park, died Friday night after falling from a balcony in this apartment building, according to published reports. | Google Streetview image

A student at the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus from northwest suburban Franklin Park died Friday night after falling from a balcony during the university’s “Unofficial” St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Jonathan Morales, 23, fell from a balcony at 51 E. John St. about 10:30 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana 11:50 p.m., according to a statement from Champaign police. He was a communications student.

A university official confirmed to the Champaign News-Gazette that Morales’ death was related to “Unofficial,” an annual weekend of binge-drinking — not sponsored by the university — that attracts thousands to the downstate campus in March every year.

Champaign police said Morales was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

Police said “limited information” was available Saturday morning, though “preliminary investigations suggest that Morales’ fall was accidental.”

His autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Saturday.