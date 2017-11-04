Report: United drop may slash $500M in market capitalization

A video posted by another passenger appears to show a man being dragged a United flight in Chicago on Sunday. | Getty Images

United was bracing Tuesday for the fallout from the airline’s latest PR disaster to show up in its stock price.

Shares in United Continental Holdings were down about 2.4 percent in premarket trading, MarketWatch is reporting.

While that is a little better than the 6 percent drop United was seeing earlier Tuesday morning, it still would mean a loss of about $500 million in the firm’s market capitalization, according to MarketWatch.

Shares are taking a hit in the wake of the public-relations furor, fueled by social media, after a passenger was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago.