Democrats, Republicans say school funding deal reached

Gov. Bruce Rauner greets supporters before he takes the stage at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield last week.(Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP, File) ORG XMIT: ILSPR201

After months of tug of war, the four legislative leaders and Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday said they’ve reached an agreement on school funding reform — with action expected in the Illinois House next week.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and Senate Republican Leader designee Bill Brady said in a statement that the leaders and the governor had reached an agreement “in principle on historic school funding reform.”

“Language will be drafted and details of the agreement released once the drafts have been reviewed. The leaders will reconvene in Springfield on Sunday in anticipation of House action on Monday,” the statement said.

House Speaker Mike Madigan and state Senate President John Cullerton also released a statement saying the leaders “appear” to have reached a bipartisan agreement “in concept,” and would be meeting again on Sunday in Springfield.

As news of the school funding deal spread, the City Council’s 11-member Hispanic Caucus condemned vouchers or tax credits as potentially devastating to Chicago Public Schools already hemorrhaging students.

“Thankfully, Mayor Emanuel has not come out in support of school vouchers. At the same time, it is frightening to think that the Mayor did not condemn a voucher program, given Chicago Public Schools’ financial mess,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

“Chicago Public Schools could not recover from a voucher program that would siphon at least $100 million out of a system that seems to be constantly struggling…Gov. Rauner, President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praise vouchers because they know they are a way to attack unions and privatize education. We will not stand idly by and allow our democratic ideals to be attacked. We will stand up for our teachers, parents and students.”

Ald. George Cardenas (12th), former chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, added, “The mayor should disavow the idea of a voucher program, which would clearly harm an already deeply underfunded, indebted system.”

Concern about vouchers or tax credits siphoning students and money from CPS come at a time when Emanuel has pledged to provide $269 million in additional city support to help balance the CPS budget.