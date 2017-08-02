Republicans to file ethics complaint over CPS Rauner letter

Angry about an anti-Rauner letter that went home to Chicago Public School parents earlier this week, Chicago’s Republican Party plans to file an ethics complaint Wednesday against schools CEO Forrest Claypool.

Chris Cleveland, head of the city’s Republican party, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. outside the office of the schools’ inspector general.

“Earlier this week, Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool used taxpayer resources to send a blatantly political letter home with students,” read a copy of Cleveland’s complaint to the schools’ watchdog. “Using public time and resources on such a letter should always be considered a misuse of taxpayer funds, but it is made even more egregious in light of CPS’s self-declared financial crisis.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner have battled over Rauner’s veto of a bill that would have sent $215 million to CPS for teacher pensions. The governor nixed the measure in December right after Illinois Senate President John Cullerton said it wasn’t tied to overall pension reform.

The money is now attached to the Illinois Senate’s grand bargain package, which also now includes a statewide fix to how the state doles out money to school districts.

This week, Claypool and Gov. Bruce Rauner ramped up their rhetoric, each blaming the other for CPS’ budget woes.

On Monday, Claypool likened Rauner to unpopular President Donald Trump, while announcing another $69 million in mid-year cuts he’s calling spending freezes at the state’s largest school district. He gave principals letters to distribute to parents and to Local School Council members the same day he told them that half of their discretionary spending for things like school supplies would be frozen indefinitely.

“Governor Rauner, just like President Trump, has decided to attack those who need the most help. Governor Rauner and President Trump regularly attack Chicago because they hope to score political points. It is shameful,” read the first line of the parents’ communique.

Tuesday, Rauner fired back via an open letter penned by his education secretary Beth Purvis who told Claypool to look in the mirror. She placed the blame for the financial mess squarely on CPS’ “continued mismanagement” and calling the latest cuts “curiously timed.”

She called the spending freezes “a shock to all of us,” noting that CPS’ pension payment isn’t due until June.

CPS’ code of ethics does specifically prohibit political campaigning, saying that, “No Official or Employee shall use his or her official Board position to engage in Political Activity or endorse a Candidate for Elective Office” and “No Official or Employee is permitted to use Board resources to perform any Political Activity.

But as long as no staffer is coerced into the activity, “Nothing in this Section prohibits Political Activities that are otherwise appropriate for an Employee to engage in as part of his or her official employment duties,” the policy reads.

Cleveland did not specify which rules he believes are being broken.

Not all principals actually printed the letter or emailed it home. CPS wouldn’t immediately say how much district money had been spent on its distribution.