2 missing after Minneapolis school building collapses

Three people were unaccounted for after an explosion in a Minneapolis school building. | Minneapolis Fire Department photo

Rescue workers were looking for two people after part of a Minneapolis school building collapsed Wednesday morning.

A third person was found unharmed, Minneapolis Police said.

In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, police said.

One person may have died, but the Minneapolis Fire Department said it is unable to confirm the fatality.

Fire officials say the collapse was possibly caused by a natural gas explosion.

.@MinneapolisFire say the are now searching for 2 unaccounted for (1 found uninjured) after an explosion at Minnehaha Academy. pic.twitter.com/ARdO0DB8GU — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 2, 2017

UPDATE: 3 unaccounted for as crews continue to search after gas leak, explosion at Minnehaha Academy https://t.co/Xeuj2RPDlr — KSTP (@KSTP) August 2, 2017

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire – 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017