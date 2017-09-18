Residential burglaries reported in Deering

At least four residential burglaries have been reported in the past week in the Deering district on the South Side.

In all of the incidents, suspects broke into homes and stole property, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5200 block of South Laflin Street;

about 3 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 4400 block of South Princeton Avenue;

between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 4400 block of South Wells Street; and

about 1 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 5200 block of South Green Street.

There was no description of possible suspects in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.