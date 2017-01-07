Restaurants report robberies in Loop, South Loop

Restaurants reported robberies Friday in the Loop and South Loop neighborhoods, according to a community alert.

The robberies happened about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of West Van Buren Street and about a half hour earlier in the 600 block of South Clark Street, according to Chicago Police.

A man between 19 and 25 years old entered the businesses when they were being operated by fewer employees than usual, implied that he had a gun and demanded money from the register, police said. The suspect wore a yellow, hooded jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.