Resurfacing to close Route 31 lanes in Crystal Lake

Road resurfacing will close lanes on Route 31 in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Daytime lane closures will take place on Route 31 between U.S. 14 and Orchard Lane starting Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall, IDOT said.

Delays should be expected, and motorists are reminded to watch for directions from flaggers and signs in work zones.