Reward offered for information on damaged vehicles in Oswego

Police are looking for information about several vehicles that were damaged in west suburban Oswego Township earlier this month.

Several parked vehicles had their rear windows damaged between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive, according to a statement from the Kendall County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the crime leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (630) 553-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.