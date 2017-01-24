Rhymefest, Rhiannon Giddens, Gary Clark Jr. slated for Blues Fest

Hip-hop artist, songwriter and activist Che "Rhymefest" Smith performs at the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival will feature an exciting and eclectic lineup of headliners. And it also moves to a new location.

Slated for June 9-11 at Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph), this year’s festival is celebrating the influence of urban blues on rock, R&B, hip-hop and rap.

“We are excited to move the Chicago Blues Festival to Millennium Park where fans will be able to enjoy the finest blues performances in a setting that will only heighten the event’s reputation as the world’s preeminent free blues festival,” said Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, in today’s announcement.

With a diverse lineup celebrating the Chicago blues’ past, present and future, the 34th Annual Chicago

The Pritzker Pavilion headliners include:

JUNE 9

Billy Branch and the Sons of the Blues

Che “Rhymefest” Smith

JUNE 10

William Bell

JUNE 11

Gary Clark Jr.

Rhiannon Giddens

Ronnie Baker Brooks

More headliners, opening acts and the full lineup of artists will be announced at a later date.

An official preview of the fest will take place at noon June 5 at Daley Plaza.

More information is available at chicagobluesfestival.us.