River North condo security guard punched in face by intoxicated man

A woman working as a security guard at a River North condo building was punched by an intoxicated man early Sunday.

The 46-year-old woman asked the male to leave the property in the 600 block of North Franklin at 2:15 a.m. after he vomited on the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

The male, described as a white male, about 5-foot-7 with short brown hair, punched her in the face, police said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, police said.