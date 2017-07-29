River North knife fight ends with police using stun gun

Chicago Police officers used a stun gun to shock a knife-wielding man early Saturday in River North, police said.

About 1:45 a.m., the officers were called to the intersection of State and Illinois, where two men with knives were cut, police said.

They ordered the men to drop the weapons, and when one refused, the officers deployed a Taser, police said. Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Neither man wanted to press charges and they were released, police said.