River Street closed until next week at BNSF tracks in Batavia

River Street will be closed until next week for track repairs at the BNSF railroad crossing in west suburban Batavia.

The full closure of River Street between Sullivan Road and Fabyan Parkway started Monday and will last until May 15, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will facilitate repairs of the at-grade railroad crossing.

A posted detour will redirect traffic via Sullivan, Lake Street and Fabyan, IDOT said.